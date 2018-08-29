Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov says early to speak of Ukraine’s dissolution of treaty of friendship with Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 29, 17:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian president ordered the country’s Foreign Ministry to submit a package of documents to start the dissolution of the treaty which he called an anachronism

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. It would be premature to comment on Kiev’s statements on the dissolution of the treaty of friendship and cooperation with Russia, as Kiev repeatedly stated such intensions before, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Read also

Poroshenko moves to invalidate Ukrainian-Russia friendship treaty

"I wouldn’t like to comment on the new intention of the Ukrainian side, because there are too many of these intentions stated," he said in response to a question. "There was an intention to break diplomatic relations as well and stop transport communication with Russia. Let’s wait for some actions, when some of these intentions are fulfilled."

"I think that there will be more of these intentions publicly announced when the Ukrainian election draws closer," the Russian foreign minister added.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko ordered the country’s Foreign Ministry to submit a package of documents soon to start the dissolution of the treaty which he called an anachronism. He also noted that his country is prepared enough and legally protected for this process.

