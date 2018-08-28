Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine only hurting itself by its 'unpleasant surprises' for Russia, says MP

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 28, 20:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Ukrainian permanent representative to the UN has promised "unpleasant surprises" for the Russian delegation at the General Assembly

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky thinks that Russia has no reason to fear Ukraine’s "unpleasant surprises" soon to be announced during UN’s General Assembly.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vladimir Yelchenko stated that Kiev is preparing a set of anti-Russian initiatives that Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko will announce at the 73rd session of the UN’s General Assembly.

Read also

Poroshenko vows abrogation of Ukrainian-Russia friendship treaty will begin shortly

"The Ukrainian permanent representative to the UN has promised "unpleasant surprises" for the Russian delegation at the General Assembly. If you keep in mind how the current regime behaves with its own people, "unpleasant surprises" are very much in the style of Kiev. However, unfortunately, so far they are only hurting themselves," Slutsky told journalists on Tuesday.

The 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly opens on September 18. Its first major forum, the high-level Nelson Mandela Peace Summit will he held on September 24, timed to mark his centennial. On the following day, yearly general debate will begin with the participation of heads of state and government as well as foreign ministers of the UN member countries. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is heading Russia’s delegation, with Slutsky forming part of it.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poroshenko vows abrogation of Ukrainian-Russia friendship treaty will begin shortly
2
US guided-missile destroyer leaves Black Sea — Navy
3
Russian envoy, UN chief to discuss possible chemical weapons provocations in Syria
4
Russia tests ‘robocop’ power armor enabling soldiers to fire machine-guns with one hand
5
Russia may develop electronic warfare aircraft based on upgraded Il-114-300 plane
6
Russia to build $580 mln launch pad for Angara carrier rocket by 2023
7
Russia braces for unprecedented Vostok-2018 strategic drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT