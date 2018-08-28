Ukraine only hurting itself by its 'unpleasant surprises' for Russia, says MP

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Head of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky thinks that Russia has no reason to fear Ukraine’s "unpleasant surprises" soon to be announced during UN’s General Assembly.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vladimir Yelchenko stated that Kiev is preparing a set of anti-Russian initiatives that Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko will announce at the 73rd session of the UN’s General Assembly.

"The Ukrainian permanent representative to the UN has promised "unpleasant surprises" for the Russian delegation at the General Assembly. If you keep in mind how the current regime behaves with its own people, "unpleasant surprises" are very much in the style of Kiev. However, unfortunately, so far they are only hurting themselves," Slutsky told journalists on Tuesday.

The 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly opens on September 18. Its first major forum, the high-level Nelson Mandela Peace Summit will he held on September 24, timed to mark his centennial. On the following day, yearly general debate will begin with the participation of heads of state and government as well as foreign ministers of the UN member countries. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is heading Russia’s delegation, with Slutsky forming part of it.