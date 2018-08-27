Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Interior Ministry’s order setting money rewards for informants comes into force in Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 27, 13:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The order endorses the regulation for police to set and pay rewards for assistance in solving crimes and detaining perpetrators

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Interior Ministry’s order setting money rewards for citizens who help police in solving crimes has come into force in Russia, the ministry said on Monday.

"The order endorses the regulation for police to set and pay rewards for assistance in solving crimes and detaining perpetrators. The regulation defines the powers of Russian police officials to set rewards for assistance in exposing crimes and detaining perpetrators and the procedure of their payment to Russian and foreign citizens and stateless persons," the Interior Ministry of Russia said in a statement.

Moscow’s crime rate hit 10-year low in 2017

The document, which was posted on the government’s legal information website, says that the size of a reward varies from several thousand rubles (the reward of up to 500,000 rubles [$7,375] is authorized by decision of regional police head or his deputy) to 3 million rubles ($44,000) (by decision of a deputy interior minister) and higher (to be approved by the interior minister).

Reward announcements will be posted on the Interior Ministry’s website.

"A reward shall be paid to a citizen in case that the said person provides reliable information on his/her initiative during the period of the announcement’s placement on the official website of the Interior Ministry of Russia," given that this information "has helped solve the crimes and detain their perpetrators," the ministry’s order says.

A decision on paying out a reward will be made after the criminals are caught.

In case of making a decision on the payment of a reward, the Interior Ministry will notify a citizen who has taken part in solving the crime within 14 days since the relevant order was issued. In case of a refusal to pay a reward, a citizen will learn about the relevant decision within seven days after the corresponding resolution is approved. An informant will be able to receive a reward either in cash or by a bank transfer.

