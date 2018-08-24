Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin comments on Russian-Turkish relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 24, 16:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin says relations between Russia and Turkey are taking on an increasingly more profound and substantive character in the economy and in foreign policy likewise

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Turkey are taking on an increasingly more profound and substantive character in the economy and in foreign policy likewise, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday as he received in the Kremlin the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

The head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, Hakan Fidan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and the Russian President’s special envoy for Syrian peace settlement, Alexander Lavrentyev, attended the meeting.

Read also

Russian, Turkish defense chiefs discuss Syria, military cooperation

"Our relations with Turkey are getting increasingly more profound and substantive," Putin said, calling attention to his regular contacts with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He also pointed out "[…] the deepening cooperation in the economy, in a number of spheres related to regional problems", as well as in the settling of acute regional situations like the crisis in and around Syria.

Russia, Turkey and other countries concerned have made considerable progress towards settling the Syrian crisis, he added. 

"Our relations with Turkey are getting ever deeper and meaningful," Putin said. He drew attention to his regular contacts with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and noted "ever deeper cooperation in the sphere of economic interaction and the settlement of a number of issues related with regional problems," such as acute issues as the situation in Syria.

"Efforts by our countries and the participation of other countries concerned (in particular, I am referring to Iran and our cooperation with the United Nations, the European countries and the United States) we have managed to make great progress towards a settlement of the Syrian crisis," Putin said. He suggested discussing what steps should be taken in the short and medium term to deepen Russian-Turkish relations.

For his part Cavusoglu described Russian-Turkish relations at the presidential level as very good, adding that his promoted contacts at the ministerial level. He reviewed Russian-Turkish negotiations held in Moscow on Friday.

"All issues of cooperation were discussed. This is very important for us. Not only for our countries but in regional terms, too," he said, adding that Turkey had handed its proposals to Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US preparing new strikes on Syrian government facilities - Russia’s Defense Ministry
2
S7 plans to manufacture business jets in Moscow region
3
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
4
Putin to hold meeting in Kemerovo region on coal exports
5
Russian lawmaker suggests deploying nuclear weapons in Syria to respond to US sanctions
6
Thousands of militants gather in Syria’s Idlib for attack on Aleppo, Hama
7
Russia’s anti-tank missile system gets ‘top attack’ capability similar to US Javelin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT