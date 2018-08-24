Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, Turkish defense chiefs discuss Syria, military cooperation

Military & Defense
August 24, 15:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish colleague Hulusi Akar have discussed the situation in Syria

© Vadim Grishankin/Russian Defense Ministry's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish colleague Hulusi Akar have discussed the issue of stabilizing the situation in Syria, as well as military and technical cooperation between both countries, the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists on Friday.

Moscow, Ankara to work on return of Syrian refugees — Lavrov

"Today, Russian Defense Minister General Sergei Shoigu has met with Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and Director of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan, who came to Moscow on a working visit. The defense ministers continued substantive dialogue on the situation in Syria, which started a week ago in the course of a bilateral meeting in Moscow, during which the Russian side submitted proposals to its Turkish colleagues on regulating the situation in the northwestern part of the republic," the Defense Ministry stated.

The parties also discussed current issues of regional security and further development of military and technical cooperation.

The previous meeting of two ministers took place on August 17. They discussed the issues of regulating the humanitarian situation in Syria, including the return of the refugees, as well as the issues of bilateral cooperation between Russian and Turkish defense ministries.

ADVERTISEMENT