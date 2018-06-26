Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Jagland’s letter cannot be ground for pardoning jailed Ukrainian filmmaker — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 26, 13:02 UTC+3

The Kremlin spokesman noted that he hadn’t seen this letter yet

Share
1 pages in this article
Oleg Sentsov

Oleg Sentsov

© AP Photo

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov cannot be pardoned on the basis of a letter sent on behalf of Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"You know that such a request cannot serve as a ground for any actions from the perspective of Russia’s legislation, because you know what the pardon procedure in Russia is like," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Read also

Jailed Ukrainian filmmaker Sentsov turns down ECHR appeal to stop hunger strike

Kremlin has no information about Sentsov’s health issues — spokesman

Filmmaker Sentsov must initiate pardon process himself, Kremlin says

Kremlin denies receiving Council of Europe chief’s request to pardon Ukrainian filmmaker

He suggested that Jagland’s letter "had been sent through diplomatic channels." "I haven’t seen this letter yet, so I cannot say anything," he added.

Peskov recalled that the pardon procedure was clearly enshrined in the Russian legislation. "We have talked about that many times, I do not want to repeat this now," he said. When asked whether there was any progress in the issue of Sentsov’s release, the Kremlin spokesman replied in the negative.

In late August 2015, Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, best known for his 2011 film Gamer, was found guilty of terrorism in Russia. The North Caucasus District Military Court sentenced him to 20 years behind bars on charges of setting up a terrorist cell in Crimea and plotting terror attacks. In the spring of 2014, the group’s members carried out two terror attacks in Simferopol: they set on fire the offices of Crimea’s Russian Community non-governmental organization and a regional office of the United Russia party.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Belarus, Serbia switch to active phase of Slavic Brotherhood international drills
2
Trump's national security adviser to discuss Russian-US relations in Moscow
3
Press review: Erdogan win to test Moscow’s Mid-East policy and Ukraine gas talks looming
4
Feline fortune-teller: Hermitage cat named among best oracles of FIFA World Cup
5
Shipbuilders to deliver 2 noiseless submarines to Russia’s Pacific Fleet in 2020
6
Russia’s top brass blasts NATO’s tank biathlon as competition with ‘anti-Russian context’
7
Russia ready to counter UK’s OPCW initiative, chief delegate says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT