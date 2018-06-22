Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin denies receiving Council of Europe chief’s request to pardon Ukrainian filmmaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 22, 14:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Nevertheless, the Kremlin spokesman confirmed that the issue of swaps was mentioned during a telephone talk between Vladimir Putin and Pyotr Poroshenko

Share
1 pages in this article
Oleg Sentsov

Oleg Sentsov

© Valery Matytsin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday the Kremlin had not received any request from Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland for pardoning jailed Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov.

Read also
Oleg Sentsov

Kremlin has no information about Sentsov’s health issues — spokesman

"I have no information that there was such a request," Peskov said, replying to a question about whether the Kremlin was ready to consider such a request.

The complexities with swapping Sentsov are not related to the fact that he does not recognize himself as a citizen of Russia, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"He was convicted on a very serious count, that is the point," Peskov said.

"It’s about who he is de jure, no matter whom he recognizes himself or whom he does not recognize himself to be," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

Nevertheless, the Kremlin spokesman confirmed that the issue of swaps was mentioned during a telephone talk between Russian and Ukrainian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Pyotr Poroshenko.

Read also
Oleg Sentsov

Filmmaker Sentsov must initiate pardon process himself, Kremlin says

"The issue of swaps was touched upon in the course of a telephone talk between Putin and Poroshenko and it is actually in line with this discussion at the level of the heads of state that the ombudspersons from both countries are working," Peskov said.

Sentsov case

In late August 2015, Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, best known for his 2011 film Gamer, was found guilty of terrorism in Russia. The North Caucasus District Military Court sentenced him to 20 years behind bars on charges of setting up a terrorist cell in Crimea and plotting terror attacks. In the spring of 2014, the group’s members carried out two terror attacks in Simferopol: they set on fire the offices of Crimea’s Russian Community public organization and a regional office of the United Russia party.

Ombudspersons’ activities

On June 9, Putin and Poroshenko in a telephone call made an agreement that the two countries’ human rights ombudspersons would visit Russian convicts in Ukraine and Ukrainian convicts in Russia. On June 18, the ombudspersons held a meeting in Moscow, discussing a memorandum on visiting convicts.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Defense Ministry: OPCW missions in Syria violate Chemical Weapons Convention
2
Russia tests laser ignition for oxygen-hydrogen rocket engine for first time
3
Press review: Highly anticipated Putin-Trump summit and Russia's new investor incentives
4
Moscow and Seoul’s approaches to North Korea issue largely coincide, says Putin
5
Spanish World Cup fans mistake Russia’s Rostov Veliky for Rostov-on-Don
6
Putin expresses concern to Poroshenko over casualties of bombardments in Donbass
7
Russia’s ‘Terminator’ advanced combat vehicles to get smart shells
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT