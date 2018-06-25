Russian diplomat discusses Middle East settlement with Hamas delegation

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Issues of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement were in focus of a meeting Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov had with a delegation of Hamas leaders led by Hamas Political Bureau member Mousa Abu Marzook, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"Key attention was focused on the problems of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement on the basis of the generally recognized international legal documents, including UN resolutions, and on efforts towards restoration of Palestinian national unity on the basis of the agreement signed between Hamas and Fatah in Cairo in October 2017," the ministry said.

Hamas controls the Gaza Strip, where the situation has aggravated dramatically in the recent months. Militants are shelling Israel’s territory from the Gaza Strip whereas Israel’s Defense Forces are retaliating at their positions.

Moscow maintains regular contacts with Hamas. The latest visit to Russia of a Hamas delegation took place in March 2018.