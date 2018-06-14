Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN General Assembly adopts resolution on protection of Palestinians

World
June 14, 3:17 UTC+3 UN

The document received the support of 120 countries of the General Assembly, including Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Scherbak/TASS

UN, June 14. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly on Wednesday condemned Israel for disproportionate use of force against participants in mass protests on the border of the Gaza Strip and ordered to consider options for providing international protection to the Palestinians. The corresponding resolution was adopted by a majority vote.

The document received the support of 120 countries of the General Assembly, including Russia.

Eight countries, including Israel and the U.S. voted against the resolution, while another 45 countries abstained from voting.

The United Nations General Assembly’s Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People condemned the excessive and disproportionate use of force by Israeli security forces against peaceful Palestinian demonstrators at the Gaza fence with Israel.

The resolution asked UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to report back within 60 days on proposals "on ways and means for ensuring the safety, protection and well-being of the Palestinian civilian population under Israeli occupation, including recommendations regarding an international protection mechanism."

The text does not mention the Hamas group which controls the Gaza Strip and, according to Israel, is responsible for the death of the Palestinians. In general, the document repeats the wording of the draft resolution, which was put to a vote in the Security Council on June 1 and was blocked by the United States. At the same time, the American document, which was considered the same day, concerning the actions of Hamas, did not find support in the Security Council.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US shows blindness by accusing Russians of jet fuel deliveries to Syria — Foreign Ministry
2
Major Kremlin administration officials retain positions as Putin announces reshuffle
3
Turkey in talks with Russia on other technical issues in addition to S-400 systems
4
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russian team’s victory in FIFA World Cup opening match
5
All national teams arrive in Russia for FIFA World Cup
6
Trump says no more nuclear threat from North Korea
7
Putin, foreign leaders to attend FIFA World Cup opening ceremony on June 14
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT