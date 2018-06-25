Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, US may discuss Syria when Bolton visits Moscow

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 25, 12:19 UTC+3

Earlier, US National Security Council’s spokesman Garret Maruis said that Bolton would go to Moscow for discussing a future meeting of the two countries’ leaders

US presidential national security adviser John Bolton

US presidential national security adviser John Bolton

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington may hold consultations on the situation in southern Syria when US presidential national security adviser John Bolton visits Moscow, Russia’s special representative for the Middle East and African countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin does not rule out Putin’s meeting with US national security adviser

"Bilateral consultations with the Americans may take place," he said, when asked about the possibility of consultations with the United States over the southern de-escalation zone in Syria. "As you know, Bolton is due to arrive."

Earlier, US National Security Council’s spokesman Garret Maruis said that after visits to London and Rome Bolton would go to Moscow for discussing a future meeting of the two countries’ leaders.

Russia has repeatedly drawn attention to the situation in the southern de-escalation zone in Syria, where the United States controls part of the territory. As the Russian Defense Ministry said, terrorist groups remained active there. Earlier, there were plans for holding trilateral consultations by Russia, the United States and Jordan for settling issues related with the cessation of hostilities. Jordan participates in maintaining the southern de-escalation zone.

ADVERTISEMENT