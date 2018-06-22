Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin does not rule out Putin’s meeting with US national security adviser

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 22, 13:18 UTC+3

US National Security Adviser John Bolton will visit London and Rome on June 25-27 to discuss national security issues and then travel to Moscow for consultations

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US National Security Adviser John Bolton who will visit Russia next week.

"I cannot answer your question now," he told reporters who were interested in the prospects for such a meeting. "If such a meeting takes place, we will make an announcement to this effect."

US National Security Adviser John Bolton will visit London and Rome on June 25-27 to discuss national security issues with British and Italian officials and then travel to Moscow for consultations on a potential meeting between US and Russian Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, National Security Council Spokesman Garrett Marquis wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

