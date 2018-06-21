Putin expresses concern to Poroshenko over casualties of bombardments in Donbass

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. In a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed concern over growing civilian casualties of Ukrainian bombardments in Donbass, the Kremlin’s press-service said on Thursday.

"Putin expressed concern over worsening tensions in Donbass and growing civilian casualties as a result of more frequent bombardments by the Ukrainian military," the statement runs.

The two leaders exchanged opinion over the implementation of Russia’s initiative for establishing a special UN mission for the protection of the OSCE monitors in Ukraine.

"The theme was touched upon of exchanging persons held captive and visits by human rights commissioners from both countries to Russian citizens in custody in Ukraine and Ukrainian citizens in custody in Russia," the Kremlin added.