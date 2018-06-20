Russia concerned about growing number of civilian deaths in Donbass

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned about the growing number of civilian deaths in Donbass caused by the use of multiple-launch rocket systems, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, commenting on a report issued by the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

"We are concerned to know that the number of civilian deaths in Ukraine grew by 11% during the reporting period [from February 16 to May 15, 2018 - TASS]: 19 people were killed and 62 suffered wounds," the statement reads. "The main reason behind civilian deaths is the shelling of civilian facilities involving multiple-launch rocket systems, which causes particular concern," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The statement also points to the unacceptable mine planting in Donbass, which also leads to civilian casualties, as well as to the shelling of civilian facilities. "Due to the interrupted operations of water filtration and electricity stations, more than 500,000 residents of Donetsk regularly lose access to drinking water and electricity and are deprived of heating, which brings the region on the brink of an environmental disaster," the ministry noted.

On Wednesday, Head of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine Fiona Fraser presented a report about the human rights situation in the country, which covers the period from February 16 to May 15. Fraser said that civilians mostly die in shelling attacks which involve heavy and light artillery and small arms that continue to be used in breach of the Minsk Agreements.