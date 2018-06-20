Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin to meet with Portuguese, Senegalese leaders and UN chief — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 20, 13:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Putin is due to hold a number of international meetings on June 20

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to hold a number of international meetings on Wednesday, including with the presidents of Portugal and Senegal, and also hold talks with the Secretary-General of the Council of Europe and the United Nations chief, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"President Putin is scheduled to meet today with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Senegal’s President Macky Sall. Today Putin will also receive Secretary-General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland and UN Secretary-General [Antonio] Guterres, who is in Moscow," Peskov said.

Also on Wednesday, the Russian president will hold a meeting with the government members to discuss the provision of medicines. Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova and Head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service Igor Artemyev will make their reports on the issue. Besides, urgent issues will be considered, the spokesman said.

