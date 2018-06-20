Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian senator comments on US exit from UN Human Rights Council

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 20, 10:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The United States announced earlier the decision to quit the UN Human Rights Council

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Keystone, Salvatore Di Nolfi

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. By withdrawing from the United Nations Human Rights Council, the United States has shown weakness and inability to defend its stance, Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Konstantin Kosachev said on Wednesday.

Read also
US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley

US quits UN Human Rights Council

"No matter the reasons behind this decision - and the rhetoric is off the charts, as usual - it indicates Washington’s weakness and not its strength," Kosachev wrote on Facebook. "Strong countries, confident of their positions, continue to defend them under any circumstances, even if they are outnumbered," the Russian senator added.

He stressed that unlike the US, Russia had always firmly stood its ground in the UN Security Council, the UN Human Rights Council and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

At the same time, in Kosachev’s words, the United States creates "coalitions that rush to applaud the instant they spot an American flag" instead of defending its position. "And if Washington fails to do that, it is only left with the opportunity to slam the door. This is what happened with UNESCO and the Inter-Parliamentary Union. And now it has come down to human rights," Kosachev pointed out.

Washington’s outrage is easy to understand, the senior Russian senator said. "As everybody knows, the US makes huge contributions to the UN budget, while time after time vote results turn out to be impartial and not in the US favor," he noted, adding that high-flown statements about human rights were made by a country "where authorities are ripping underage children from illegal migrants before the eyes of the world."

On Tuesday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told reporters that Washington was withdrawing from the Geneva-based United Nations Human Rights Council. In the past several months, Washington has many times criticized the council, particularly accusing it of having a biased attitude towards the United Nations and Israel.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian senator comments on US exit from UN Human Rights Council
2
South Korea, Russia, North Korea may implement big trilateral projects — Moon Jae-in
3
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
4
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres begins visit to Russia
5
Russia to introduce tit-for-tat import duties on goods from US
6
Russia is a ‘great place to host World Cup,’ British daily writes
7
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT