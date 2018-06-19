Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Senior lawmaker comments on Russian-US parliamentary ties

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 19, 15:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

An MP says there is a need to build inter-parliamentary dialogue between Russia and the US

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. There is a need to build inter-parliamentary dialogue between Russia and the US and return ties to normalcy, Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Leonid Slutsky told reporters on Tuesday.

"The lack of contacts between parliaments is definitely abnormal," he said. "I hope that we will eventually overcome the situation and return ties between Russian and US lawmakers to normalcy. We have been working with our US counterparts on a day-to-day basis to implement these plans," Slutsky added.

Read also

Putin: Russia ready to improve ties with US, the ball is now in Washington’s court

According to him, State Duma members are ready to meet with American senators during their planned visit to Moscow. "We know that a group of US senators plan to visit Moscow. For our part, we intend to meet with them in order to discuss the Syria issue, European affairs, NATO and security architecture in various regions," Slutsky said.

At the same time, he expressed regret that the US House of Representatives had not shown readiness to boost cooperation. "We would like to establish closer contacts with the House of Representatives… But they have been either ignoring our numerous calls or saying that the time is not right yet," the senior Russian lawmaker noted.

However, he was hopeful that meetings and talks with members of the US Congress would take place on the sidelines of the summer session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin. "Besides, we have been maintaining close contacts with many non-governmental foundations and universities… Our committee plans to hold a large-scale seminar together with the Russian Institute for US and Canadian Studies," Slutsky added.

According to earlier reports, a group of US senators may make a visit to Moscow in early July.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
2
Ukrainian court allows captain of Russian Nord vessel to go to Crimea
3
Diplomat: Russia opened up to West, but was deceived
4
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
5
Russia developing new amphibious assault ship with 8,000-tonne displacement
6
Press review: Ukraine set to halt Nord Stream 2 and Iran ignores demands to leave Syria
7
Police use tear gas against protesters outside parliament in Kiev
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT