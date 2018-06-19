US has no moral right to accuse Russia, demand someone’s release — embassy

WASHINGTON, June 19. /TASS/. The US authorities have no moral right to accuse Russia and demand a release of people on remand, on trial or convicted for various serious crimes in accordance with the Russian legislation, the country’s Embassy in Washington said in a statement.

"Representatives of the US establishment have even no moral right to accuse Russia and demand someone’s release. All the more so when the hunt for Russian citizens in third countries continues," the statement said.

This follows US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert accusing Russian authorities of allegedly keeping over 150 political detainees unjustly imprisoned.

"In view of this, we insist on returning Russian citizens wrongfully convicted, often under sentences delivered on the base of doubtful statements of straw parties, to their homeland. First of all, Yaroshenko K.V. and Bout V.A.! Provisions of the 1983 Council of Europe’s Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons is a required legal foundation for it," the Russian Embassy said.

"Russia has repeatedly and unambiguously responded to western propaganda ‘calls’ for release of particular people on remand, on trial or convicted for various serious crimes in accordance with its legislation," the statement said, adding that Moscow "rejects any attempts of meddling" in its internal affairs.