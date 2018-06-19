Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US has no moral right to accuse Russia, demand someone’s release — embassy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 19, 8:21 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The statement follows US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert accusing Russian authorities of allegedly keeping over 150 political detainees unjustly imprisoned

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anatoly Bochinin/TASS

WASHINGTON, June 19. /TASS/. The US authorities have no moral right to accuse Russia and demand a release of people on remand, on trial or convicted for various serious crimes in accordance with the Russian legislation, the country’s Embassy in Washington said in a statement.

"Representatives of the US establishment have even no moral right to accuse Russia and demand someone’s release. All the more so when the hunt for Russian citizens in third countries continues," the statement said.

Read also
Oleg Sentsov

Kremlin says no one suggested exchanging Ukrainian filmmaker for Russian editor-in-chief

This follows US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert accusing Russian authorities of allegedly keeping over 150 political detainees unjustly imprisoned.

"In view of this, we insist on returning Russian citizens wrongfully convicted, often under sentences delivered on the base of doubtful statements of straw parties, to their homeland. First of all, Yaroshenko K.V. and Bout V.A.! Provisions of the 1983 Council of Europe’s Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons is a required legal foundation for it," the Russian Embassy said.

"Russia has repeatedly and unambiguously responded to western propaganda ‘calls’ for release of particular people on remand, on trial or convicted for various serious crimes in accordance with its legislation," the statement said, adding that Moscow "rejects any attempts of meddling" in its internal affairs.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia opened up to West, but was deceived, diplomat says
2
Argentina's football team happy about their training base outside Moscow — ambassador
3
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
4
US has no moral right to accuse Russia, demand someone’s release — embassy
5
Belgium, England confirm status of World Cup favorites as they win group stage matches
6
Russian Baltic Fleet’s naval group starts accomplishing missions in North Atlantic
7
Russia developing new amphibious assault ship with 8,000-tonne displacement
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT