Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin says no one suggested exchanging Ukrainian filmmaker for Russian editor-in-chief

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 14:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin spokesman reminded that Oleg Sentsov is serving sentence in Russia for involvement in terror attack plotting, "and these are not just charges, this is the court’s verdict"

Share
1 pages in this article
Oleg Sentsov

Oleg Sentsov

© Valery Matytsin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. No one suggested exchanging Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, charged with terrorism in Russia, for RIA Novosti Ukraine’s Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky, charged with treason in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No one initiated the issue of the exchange, as far as I know. At least, I don’t know anyone launching such initiatives," Peskov said.

Read also

Russia demands Ukraine immediately set journalist Kirill Vyshinsky free

The Kremlin spokesman reminded of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words that Sentsov was convicted and is serving sentence in Russia for involvement in terror attack plotting, "and these are not just charges, this is the court’s verdict." "As for our citizen who is now charged with treason [in Ukraine] for his professional journalistic activity, we can see quite a different situation here. At the press conference (after negotiations with French President Emmanuel Macron on May 24) President Putin addressed both Macron and reporters, asking to remember cases like this unprecedented pressure on the [Russian] reporter when speaking about cases like Sentsov’s conviction," Peskov added.

The presidential spokesman did not answer the question about who had to initiate talks about the exchange, noting that he has no such information. "And I don’t know whether anyone has had this initiative so far," he added.

On May 15, the Ukrainian Security Service held a massive operation against the staff of RIA Novosti Ukraine which ended with the arrest of the agency’s editor-in-chief, Kirill Vyshinsky. On May 17, he was charged with treason, and after that Kherson City Court arrested him for two months. The journalist may face up to 15 years of imprisonment.

In late August 2015, Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, best known for his 2011 film Gamer, was found guilty of terrorism. The North Caucasus district military court in Rostov sentenced him to 20 years behind bars on charges of setting up a terrorist cell in Crimea and plotting terror attacks. In the spring of 2014, the group’s members carried out two terror attacks in Simferopol: they set on fire the offices of Crimea’s Russian Community public organization and a regional office of the United Russia party.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: US to shut base for Syria bargain and Rusal’s bid to get sanctions relief
2
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
3
Kremlin: Obtaining Israeli citizenship is Abramovich’s right
4
Lavrov: Missile used to down MH17 was not launched from area mentioned by investigation
5
European Union not allowed to display independence for time being — Lavrov
6
Putin to take part in SCO summit in China's Qingdao
7
Trials of Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker scheduled for July
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT