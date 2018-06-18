Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia welcomes Afghan president’s decision to extend ceasefire with Taliban

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 18, 15:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Foreign Ministry hopes that Kabul’s new initiative "will give an impetus to efforts aimed at ending the fratricidal war"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes the Afghan government’s decision to extend a ceasefire with the Taliban movement [outlawed in Russia] and hopes that it will help resolve the conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"We welcome Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s statement about extending a temporary ceasefire that the country’s government declared at the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan," the statement reads.

Read also

Russia to continue efforts to involve Taliban in direct negotiations with Kabul - Lavrov

"We hope that Kabul’s new initiative will give an impetus to efforts aimed at ending the fratricidal war raging on the long-suffering land of Afghanistan and will also pave the way for a peace dialogue and a national reconciliation process," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

At the same time, the ministry said it was important that the ceasefire did not apply to terrorist groups active in Afghanistan, first and foremost, the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia).

On June 7, Afghanistan’s president declared that a unilateral ceasefire with the Taliban movement on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, would take place on June 12-19. According to Reuters, the Taliban also declared a three-day ceasefire, which took effect on Friday. On June 17, the Afghan government extended the ceasefire but the Taliban said they did not intend to abide by the ceasefire and would resume military activities on Sunday night.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Cruise missile corvettes to join Russia’s Mediterranean taskforce
2
Russia developing new amphibious assault ship with 8,000-tonne displacement
3
De Mistura calls Russia-Iran-Turkey meeting on Syria ‘very important’
4
Kremlin comments on attempts to counter Nord Stream-2 implementation
5
US Republican Party senators to visit Russia
6
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
7
World Cup oracle cat predicts Iran's victory over Morocco
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT