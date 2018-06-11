Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to continue efforts to involve Taliban in direct negotiations with Kabul - Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 11, 11:25 UTC+3 ALMATY

According to Lavrov, heads of ministries supported Afghan President call for a direct dialogue with the Taliban members

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

ALMATY, June 11. /TASS/. Moscow will continue efforts to involve the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) in direct talks with Kabul, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following the meeting of CSTO foreign ministers on Monday, adding though that those efforts have failed so far.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, "together with normalizing the military situation in Afghanistan" heads of ministries supported Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s call for a direct dialogue with the Taliban members.

"Russia has long advocated for this kind of dialogue, the Taliban members are part of the Afghanistan’s society. Provided that they abandon a military approach to defending their interests, they should be made direct participants of the political process," he said. "So far the Taliban members have not demonstrated readiness to this kind of dialogue, but we will continue our efforts, particularly on the back of today’s agreements between the CSTO foreign ministers," the minister added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
CSTO
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to continue efforts to involve Taliban in direct negotiations with Kabul - Lavrov
2
Putin presents Xi with Russian steam bath house made of Siberian cedar logs
3
FIFA Council approves two bids to host 2026 FIFA World Cup
4
CSTO foreign ministers concerned about situation in northern Afghanistan - Lavrov
5
Russia calls for strict implementation of JCPOA on Iran - Putin
6
US F-15 fighter jet crashes near Japan’s Okinawa — Kyodo
7
Anti-Russian media campaign in US wields impact on descendants from Russia - opinion
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT