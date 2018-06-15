Russia ready to work in G8 — speaker

SARANSK, June 15. /TASS/. Russia does not raise the issue of a return to G8, but is open for dialogue with it, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told reporters on Friday.

"We haven’t raised the issue of returning to this format, as we’ve got enough space for work," she said. "We don’t have any conditions: if the Seven or Six-Plus-One invite us, we will work there," the speaker affirmed.

US President Donald Trump, who earlier took part in the G7 summit in Canada, spoke in favor of Russia’s re-accession to the Group of Seven. In his opinion, Russia should be at the meeting and be its participant. Later, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wrote on Twitter that everyone is interested in Russia’s return and the renewal of the G8.