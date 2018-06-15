Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat warns British special services can be implicated in Salisbury incident

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 15, 14:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The whole "Skripal affair" was launched by the UK government in an attempt to attain certain political goals, Zakharova believes

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Matt Dunham

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The UK intelligence services could be involved in orchestrating the Skripal case, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The circumstances only confirm the British authorities’ provocative motives and their obvious desire to use the orchestrated Skripal case for their own unscrupulous anti-Russian purposes," she said. "Also, it is not improbable that British officials, including the intelligence services, could be involved in the Salisbury provocation." 

Read also
Yulia Skripal

Russian envoy comments on Yulia Skripal’s statement

The Skripal affair was fabricated in an attempt to show that Britain is in the forefront of world politics, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added. 

"The whole affair was launched by the Theresa May government in an attempt to attain internal political aims and apparently to demonstrate that Britain is in the forefront of foreign political activity," Zakharova said.

On March 4, former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, 66, who had been earlier sentenced in Russia for spying for the UK, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found unconscious on a bench near the Maltings shopping center in Salisbury, the UK. Police said they had been exposed to a nerve agent.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova

Diplomat slams UK's claims about Russia's involvement in Skripal case as lies

Later on, London claimed that the toxin of Novichok-class had been allegedly developed in Russia. Moscow rejected all of the United Kingdom’s accusations, saying that a program aimed at developing such a substance had existed neither in the Soviet Union nor in Russia.

Salisbury District Hospital announced on May 18 that Sergei Skripal had been discharged from it, while his daughter Yulia was released from the hospital on April 10.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Skripal poisoning case
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Saudi footballers to be penalized for heavy defeat by Russia
2
World Cup oracle cat predicts Iran's victory over Morocco
3
Diplomat warns British special services can be implicated in Salisbury incident
4
Advanced amphibious assault ship to join Russian Navy on June 20 — source
5
Russia for modification of UN SC sanctions against North Korea — Foreign Ministry
6
Kremlin mum on Trump's G7 remarks about Crimea
7
Russia to supply two batches of rocket engines to US
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT