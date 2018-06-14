Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin to hold meetings with national leaders who arrived for FIFA World Cup opening

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 14, 12:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The president has a very busy schedule today

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 14 will hold several meetings with foreign leaders and top officials who have arrived in Moscow for the opening of the FIFA World Cup, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"The president’s schedule is very tight today. Very soon he will receive Paraguay’s new president, Mario Abdo Benitez. Then he will have a conversation with Panama’s President Juan Carlos Varela Rodriguez, who was at the gala show in Red Square yesterday. After that he will hold meetings with Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and the President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea Kim Yong-nam. Before going to the Luzhniki stadium Putin will meet with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman," Peskov said, adding that participating in the talks would be the two countries’ energy ministers: Alexander Novak and Khalid bin Abdulaziz al-Faleh.

Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
