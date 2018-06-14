Diplomat says too early to embark on global nuclear disarmament process

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russia has scaled back its nuclear capacity 85% over the past 30 years, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said at a conference dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

"As for Russia, we strictly comply with our nuclear disarmament obligations," Ryabkov said.

"In line with Article 6 of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, Russia has made an unprecedented contribution to moving towards a nuclear-free world over the past 30 years scaling back its nuclear potential 85%."

Moscow believes it is too early to embark on the global nuclear disarmament process and this issue should be tackled in a sensible and practical way, Ryabkov noted.

"We believe that such initiatives are premature," the diplomat said. "We call for the nuclear disarmament task to be addressed in a sensible and realistic way. Movement towards nuclear disarmament should be reasonable and gradual."