Diplomat says too early to embark on global nuclear disarmament process

June 14, 11:00 UTC+3

Moscow believes that such initiatives are premature

Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russia has scaled back its nuclear capacity 85% over the past 30 years, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said at a conference dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

"As for Russia, we strictly comply with our nuclear disarmament obligations," Ryabkov said.

Read also

Putin: Russia ready to move towards universal nuclear disarmament

"In line with Article 6 of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, Russia has made an unprecedented contribution to moving towards a nuclear-free world over the past 30 years scaling back its nuclear potential 85%." 

Moscow believes it is too early to embark on the global nuclear disarmament process and this issue should be tackled in a sensible and practical way, Ryabkov noted. 

"We believe that such initiatives are premature," the diplomat said. "We call for the nuclear disarmament task to be addressed in a sensible and realistic way. Movement towards nuclear disarmament should be reasonable and gradual."

