Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin: Russia ready to move towards universal nuclear disarmament

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 19, 18:53 UTC+3

At the same time the Russian leader pointed out that advanced high-tech countries were creating alternative weapon systems

Share
1 pages in this article
© Grigory Sysoyev/TASS

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. Russia will be working for universal nuclear disarmament, but it is ready to develop new non-nuclear weapons in response to their emergence in other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the international discussion club Valdai on Thursday.

Read also

Russia stands against expanding nuclear powers’ club, Putin says

"Should you ask me if nuclear disarmament is possible, I will tell you ‘Yes, it is possible.’ Does Russia wish to achieve universal nuclear disarmament or not? The answer is in the affirmative, too. ‘Yes, it does, and it will be working for it’," Putin said.

At the same time he pointed out that advanced high-tech countries were creating alternative weapon systems only slightly inferior to nuclear weapons, but far more accurate ones.

"A nuclear bomb or a missile hits a large area. Its yield is great enough to affect a vast territory with its blast wave and radiation," Putin said.

He pointed out that other countries were declaring their readiness for nuclear disarmament precisely to an extent matching their own progress in developing new weapon systems and the ability to use them.

"I would like to say that we will be prepared for that," Putin said. "We keep a close watch on what is happening around the world and our country will be arming itself with new weapon systems, including non-nuclear ones," Putin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
2
US sanctions aimed at forcing Russia out of European energy market — Putin
3
Europe’s supporting separatism in some states triggered Catalan events — Putin
4
Putin: Russia ready to move towards universal nuclear disarmament
5
New missiles for Russia’s Iskander-M system to help counter nuclear threat — senator
6
Micro-computer glitch behind delayed launch of Russia’s Progress cargo spacecraft
7
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама