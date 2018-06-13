Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Greek top diplomat invites Lavrov to visit Athens

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 13, 14:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias has invited Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov to visit Athens in September

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Putin, Greek PM discuss London’s accusations against Moscow

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias has invited Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov to visit Athens in September in order to make preparations for Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ visit to Russia.

"I have confirmed my invitation for the minister to visit Athens in September in order to make preparations for our prime minister’s visit to Russia," Kotzias said at a press conference following talks with Lavrov on Wednesday.

The Russian foreign minister thanked Kotzias for the invitation and said he would make a visit to Greece in September. "Thanks for the invitation to visit Greece, I will definitely come," Lavrov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Mariinsky Orchestra conducted by Valery Gergiev to perform in Saudi Arabia for first time
2
Militants preparing provocation in Syria to initiate US attack — Russian Defense Ministry
3
Putin to meet with foreign leaders arriving for FIFA World Cup in Russia
4
US Department of Justice indicts five Russians for shipping jet fuel to Syria
5
Putin to meet with North Korea's ceremonial leader
6
Kremlin: Trump-Kim summit proves there is no alternative to finding political solution
7
Diplomat says record 34 million Russians got tested for HIV in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT