Greek top diplomat invites Lavrov to visit Athens

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias has invited Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov to visit Athens in September in order to make preparations for Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ visit to Russia.

"I have confirmed my invitation for the minister to visit Athens in September in order to make preparations for our prime minister’s visit to Russia," Kotzias said at a press conference following talks with Lavrov on Wednesday.

The Russian foreign minister thanked Kotzias for the invitation and said he would make a visit to Greece in September. "Thanks for the invitation to visit Greece, I will definitely come," Lavrov said.