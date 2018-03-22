Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin, Greek PM discuss London’s accusations against Moscow

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 22, 19:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras have held a telephone conversation

© Alexei Nikolsky/TASS

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras have held a telephone conversation, discussing the situation concerning London’s baseless accusations against Moscow in relation to the Salisbury incident, the Kremlin press service said in a statement, adding that the call had been initiated by Greece.

"The two leaders exchanged views on the situation concerning the surge of Great Britain’s baseless accusations in the wake of the Salisbury incident," the statement reads. Besides, at the Greek prime minister’s request, Putin provided him with information about his recent telephone call with US President Donald Trump.

The Kremlin press service added that Tsipras had congratulated Putin on winning the March 18 presidential election. The parties also confirmed intentions to further boost bilateral cooperation. "Growing trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation was welcomed, pressing European security issues and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean were discussed," the statement added.

"Vladimir Putin invited Alexis Tsipras to visit Russia," the Kremlin press service noted.

