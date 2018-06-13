Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin to meet with North Korea's ceremonial leader

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 13, 11:21 UTC+3

On June 14 Vladimir Putin will meet with President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea Kim Yong-nam

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea Kim Yong-nam on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea Kim Yong-nam will have a meeting with President Putin," Peskov said.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) earlier reported Kim Yong-nam’s plans to visit Russia and attend the opening ceremony for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The championship will run from June 14 to July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities. The opening ceremony will take place at Luzhniki Stadium on June 14 ahead of the opening match between the teams of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Foreign policy
