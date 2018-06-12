New US sanctions will have no effect - Russia’s Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Washington’s attempts to make Moscow change its foreign political policy through imposing more sanctions will fail, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As before, nothing will come of (new sanctions - TASS) as efforts to make Russia change an independent policy on the global arena will fail. However, American politicians are still trammeled by illusions considering the US a global guardian, and only put their helplessness on display as they continue ineffective attempts to turn up the heat on Russia," the statement said.

The ministry called the US attempts to make Russia out to be an enemy shortsighted, and urged to fight with real threats. "The US is evidently demonstrating short-termism, inventing an enemy out of nothing instead of seriously fighting with terrorism and other real threats," the statement said.

As reported earlier the US Department of the Treasury imposed restrictions against three Russian individuals, three Russian companies and their two foreign-based affiliates on June 11. The sanctions were imposed particularly in line with the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) on expansion of anti-Russia sanctions adopted last year, the Treasury Department said.

Among sanctioned companies are Digital Security and structures of Embedi connected with it, Erpscan, Divetechnoservices, and Kvant Scientific Research Institute.

US President Donald Trump signed the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which provides for tougher sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, on August 2, 2017.