Kremlin: Vienna one of cities considered as Putin-Trump meeting venue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 09, 12:00 UTC+3

There are no specific agreements on the meeting issue yet, the Kremlin spokesman has pointed out

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

QINGDAO, June 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump discussed during their latest telephone conversation that Vienna could be one of the cities to host their bilateral meeting, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Read also

Austria offers to host Putin-Trump meeting — White House

"Various cities, which can be suitable for a meeting between the two presidents, are often considered. You know that the two presidents discussed the need for such a meeting during their latest telephone conversation, including that Vienna could be such a city," Peskov told reporters.

At the same time, there are no specific agreements on the issue yet, the Kremlin spokesman added. "However, there are no specific agreements, specific understandings or specific discussion at the moment. That is, nothing has changed in this respect," Peskov said.

When asked whether Putin discussed the possible meeting in Vienna with Austria’s Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Peskov said, "It was mentioned that Vienna could be such a city." He noted, however, that the issue is the Russian-US discussion point.

Show more
Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
