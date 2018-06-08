Austria offers to host Putin-Trump meeting — White House

WASHINGTON, July 8. /TASS/. Austria has informed the United States that it was ready to host a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, a source in the National Security Council at the White House told TASS.

The official said the White House had nothing to announce at the moment.

On March 20, Putin and Trump held a telephone conversation and agreed to hand down instructions to start preparations for a Russia-US summit. Moreover, later news broke that Trump had not only mentioned the possibility of a meeting but also invited Putin to Washington. On June 4, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said no particular preparations for the meeting were underway at the moment, and the issue was "up in the air.".