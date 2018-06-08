Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia urges Taliban movement to join truce declared by Afghan president

June 08, 17:54 UTC+3

Moscow reaffirms "its support for the efforts aimed at launching peace talks between the Afghan government and the leaders of the Taliban movement

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Moscow calls on the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) to join the temporary ceasefire declared by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian diplomat slams claims about alleged Russian support for Taliban

"The ceasefire has been proposed to the Taliban movement and does not apply to international terror groups, primarily the IS (Islamic State, outlawed in Russia - TASS)," the ministry stressed. "We call on the Taliban movement to respond to that initiative positively. That decision would be a step towards peace and would allow the Afghans to celebrate the holiday (the end of the holy month of Ramadan - TASS) without fearing for their lives and the lives of their loved ones."

Moscow reaffirms "its support for the efforts aimed at launching peace talks between the Afghan government and the leaders of the Taliban movement for the sake of achieving national reconciliation on Afghan soil and ending the fratricidal war."

On Thursday, Ghani announced a temporary ceasefire with the Taliban to coincide with the holiday marking the end of Ramadan and the Eid al-Fitr holiday. It will begin on June 12 and will last until June 19.

