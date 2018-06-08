Putin notes cooperation between Russia and China in energy and high-tech fields

BEIJING, June 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the scale of Russian-Chinese cooperation in the energy sector and drew attention to the unprecedented level of interaction in high-tech fields.

"The key area of bilateral cooperation is energy. Russia is the largest exporter of fuel to the Chinese market - last year more than 50 mln tonnes of oil were delivered, in January-April this volume increased by another 26%," Putin said. According to him, "construction of the gas pipeline along the eastern route is going in accordance with the schedule, the main parameters of natural gas supplies to China from the Russian Far East have been agreed."

Putin noted, "The energy companies of Russia and China jointly participate in the Yamal-LNG natural gas production and liquefaction project. Since December last year, Chinese consumers have received gas from this field."

Putin singled out cooperation in nuclear energy sphere. "In accordance with the agreement we have just signed, Rosatom will build two additional power units of Tianwan NPP, In addition, construction of another Russian nuclear power plant in China at the new site has been agreed," he said. He noted that "with the assistance of Russia, a demonstration reactor on fast neutrons will be built."

"Advanced Russian developments will be used in the Chinese lunar program," he added. In his opinion, "no other country in the world has this format of interaction with the Russian Federation." "We are talking about very sensitive, unique developments of Russian scientists and specialists," Putin explained.

He added that cooperation in the aircraft industry was discussed at the talks. Among the projects in this area, the president noted a long-haul aircraft and a new heavy helicopter.

"The plans include joint implementation of infrastructure projects. Here we are talking about initiatives such as cargo and passenger road Eurasia, development of transport corridors Primorye-1, Primorye-2," Putin said. According to him, the parties also discussed "joint exploration of the potential of the Northern Sea Route, the Trans-Siberian and Baikal-Amur Mainlines."