Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to discuss situation on Korean Peninsula with South Korean president on June 22

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 08, 15:34 UTC+3

The South Korean leader will visit Russia at Putin’s invitation on June 21-23

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula in Moscow on June 22, the Kremlin press service reported.

Read also

Putin says Russia will do its utmost to ease tensions on Korean Peninsula

"On June 22, top-level negotiations [between the Russian and South Korean leaders] will be held in Moscow, during which it is planned to discuss current issues of the further development of the Russian-South Korean ties in the political, trade-economic and humanitarian spheres," the report says. "The parties will share their opinions on the regional issues, chiefly the situation on the Korean Peninsula."

The South Korean leader will visit Russia at Putin’s invitation on June 21-23.

Moon Jae-in will also attend the World Cup match between the teams of South Korea and Mexico, which will be held on June 23 in Rostov-on-Don.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Italian PM agrees Russia should return to G8
2
Press review: Putin tackles rising fuel prices and Russia eyes hiking retirement age
3
Putin assures that Avangard hypersonic missile system will enter service in 2019
4
S-400 air defense systems to minimize Turkey’s external dependence, minister says
5
Russian spacecraft with three crewmembers docks with orbital outpost
6
Russia rejects reports of its plane delivering airstrike in Syria’s Idlib province
7
First six satellites under Sfera program to be launched in three years
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT