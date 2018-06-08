Putin to discuss situation on Korean Peninsula with South Korean president on June 22

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula in Moscow on June 22, the Kremlin press service reported.

"On June 22, top-level negotiations [between the Russian and South Korean leaders] will be held in Moscow, during which it is planned to discuss current issues of the further development of the Russian-South Korean ties in the political, trade-economic and humanitarian spheres," the report says. "The parties will share their opinions on the regional issues, chiefly the situation on the Korean Peninsula."

The South Korean leader will visit Russia at Putin’s invitation on June 21-23.

Moon Jae-in will also attend the World Cup match between the teams of South Korea and Mexico, which will be held on June 23 in Rostov-on-Don.