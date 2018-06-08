Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Foreign Ministry preparing for possible Putin-Trump meeting

June 08, 12:40 UTC+3

However, it is not clear yet where and when it might take place, the ministry said

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry is working on the content of a future meeting between Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, but it remains unclear where and when the summit might take place, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Friday.

"The issue of the day is to determine a concrete option for such a contact. For the time being there is no clarity as to where and when it might take place," Ryabkov said. "The Foreign Ministry is working on the content of such a meeting with a view to presenting it to the Russian president by the moment there is clarity regarding the date and place of a meeting with the US president."

Read also
Mikhail Gorbachev

Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev calls for immediate Putin-Trump summit

Ryabkov believes that the need for such a meeting is rather high.

"We proceed from the understanding that the need for such a contact from the standpoint of launching the process of normalization and improvement of relations between our countries is rather high," he said. "The way we see it, the US side, too, is aware of the scale of problems accumulated in our relations and has the awareness these problems must be resolved."

Ryabkov said that "the theme of holding a summit level meeting has been high on the agenda for quite a long time."

"We understand the attention the mass media and socio-political circles in Russia and abroad pay to this theme," Ryabkov said.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal quoted an anonymous European official as saying that Putin was considering the possibility of holding a meeting with Trump in Vienna and reportedly discussed that possibility with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Topics
Foreign policy
