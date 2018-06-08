Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin notes rapid development of relations at meeting with Chinese premier

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 08, 11:06 UTC+3 BEIJING

The Russian president stressed that the governments of Russia and China contributed to the successful development of economic ties between Moscow and Beijing

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

© Greg Baker/Pool Photo via AP

BEIJING, June 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects to discuss cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in a multilateral format, as well as bilateral cooperation, with China’s administration. The Russian leader noted rapid development of relations at a meeting with Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang.

Putin arrives in Beijing for state visit

"I am glad to take part in a new meeting and glad that I have a chance to discuss our cooperation in the multilateral format and within the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization - TASS], along with bilateral cooperation, with our friends, China’s administration. We will take advantage of it during my official visit," Putin said at the meeting with Li Keqiang.

The Russian president stressed that the governments of Russia and China contributed to the successful development of economic ties between Moscow and Beijing.

"We are gaining pace, which is pleasing, and we are looking for more new spheres of cooperation. I am glad to meet with you today and discuss all areas of our cooperation," Putin said.

Photo
12
