Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin stresses awareness of mutual destruction prevents third world war

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 14:05 UTC+3

There have been no global conflicts after World War II because a strategic parity was established between the leading military powers, Putin said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. A new world war would lead to the end of civilization and the understanding of this must restrain humankind from a global conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual Q&A session on Thursday.

"The awareness that a third world war would be the end of today’s civilization should deter us from radical and extremely dangerous global actions threatening modern civilization," the Russian leader stressed.

Read also

World notes that ‘Cold War is back,’ UN chief says

West’s aggressive rhetoric against Russia shapes new generation’s views — diplomat

West uses allegations of Russia’s 'aggressiveness' to brainwash voters — Lavrov

Austrian chancellor calls Russia superpower, stresses its role for peace

Strong Russia with powerful leader essential to achieve global peace, says Moldovan leader

Putin recalled a statement by renowned US scientist Albert Einstein who said: "I do not know what weapons the third world war will be fought with, but I know that the fourth one will be fought with sticks and stones."

"We are living in the conditions of relative global peace after World War II… Regional wars constantly flare up here and there. It is enough to recall the war in Vietnam, the conflict on the Korean peninsula and now they [conflicts] are constantly occurring in the Middle East - Iraq, Libya and other conflicts. But there have been no global conflicts," the Russian president said.

"Why? This is because a strategic parity was established between the leading military powers. No matter how unpleasant this may sound what I will say but this is true: the fear of mutual destruction has always restrained the participants in the international communication and the leading military powers from sharp movements and forced them to respect each other," the Russian president said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin derides German report of ‘Trump pushing EU into Russian hands’ as best recent joke
2
Russia cannot have its own cryptocurrency by definition, says Putin
3
Embattled MP launches lawsuit against Ukrainian parliament
4
Senator certain Russia can manufacture An-124 aircraft without Ukraine
5
Direct Line with Vladimir Putin: President’s annual Q&A session
6
Tests prove Russian rocket engines’ multiple-use capacity — developer
7
Putin describes US steel and aluminum tariffs as sanctions against EU, Mexico, Canada
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT