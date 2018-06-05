Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Austria enter into several agreements during Putin’s visit to Vienna

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 05, 19:11 UTC+3 VIENNA

The signing ceremony was held in the Hofburg Palace in Vienna in the presence of Putin and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz

VIENNA, June 5. /TASS/. Russia and Austria entered into several bilateral agreements during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Vienna on Tuesday. The signing ceremony was held in the Hofburg Palace in Vienna in the presence of Putin and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Read also
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin says Russia’s plans for gas deliveries to Europe enjoy Austria’s support

Heads of foreign-policy services of the two countries inked a protocol on amendments to the Russian-Austrian convention for the avoidance of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and on capital.

They also signed a memorandum of understanding between Russia’s Economic Development Ministry and Austria’s Ministry for Transport, Innovation and Technology on cooperation in the innovations area.

Moreover, Russia’s Natural Resources Ministry and Austria’s Ministry for Sustainability and Tourism signed a memorandum of understanding, and two regional agreements were inked - between Russia's Novgorod Region and Austria’s Hasslacher Norica Timber company, and the Lipetsk Region and Hawle Industriewerke - on collaboration and cooperation.

