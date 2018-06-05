Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says Russia’s plans for gas deliveries to Europe enjoy Austria’s support

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 05, 18:02 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

© AP Photo/Ronald Zak

VIENNA, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s plans to increase gas deliveries to Europe, including with the help of the Nord Stream-2 project, enjoy Austria’s support, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after negotiations with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Tuesday.

"Russia’s plans to increase gas deliveries to European consumers, including the Nord Stream-2 project, other energy and infrastructure projects enjoy the support of Austrian partners. We will undoubtedly continue discussing this important issue with the federal chancellor of Austria as well," Putin said.

Read also

Austrian-Russian gas cooperation offers benefits ‘for both sides’, says Chancellor Kurz

Austria's OMV fully supports Nord Stream 2 project

Lavrov praises dialogue with Austria

Nord Stream 2 opponents unable to stop project implementation, says Russian envoy

Germany expresses support for Nord Stream-2 project — Lavrov

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Sanctions harm all, everybody wants them to go
2
Air defense formation in Crimea to get a battalion of Pantsyr-S1 missile systems
3
Tickets sold out for tonight’s Russia-Turkey friendly football match in Moscow
4
Tehran plays on nerves of all participants in nuclear deal, Russian expert says
5
Putin says Russia will not cede Crimea under any circumstances
6
Press review: US, Russia eye Iran retreat in Syria and Russian mogul seeks Rothschild aid
7
Austria’s president says found common language with Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT