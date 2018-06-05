Putin says Russia’s plans for gas deliveries to Europe enjoy Austria’s support

VIENNA, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s plans to increase gas deliveries to Europe, including with the help of the Nord Stream-2 project, enjoy Austria’s support, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after negotiations with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Tuesday.

"Russia’s plans to increase gas deliveries to European consumers, including the Nord Stream-2 project, other energy and infrastructure projects enjoy the support of Austrian partners. We will undoubtedly continue discussing this important issue with the federal chancellor of Austria as well," Putin said.