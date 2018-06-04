Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov says no 100% confidence in North Korea settlement success

June 04, 15:53 UTC+3
PRETORIA, June 4. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that the settlement process on the Korean Peninsula won’t be disrupted, although there are no 100% chances of success, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Monday after a meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Council.

"Together with China we welcome any steps aimed at overcoming mistrust, confrontational trends and building conditions for normalizing relations and moving forward to the full denuclearization of the entire Korean Peninsula. And in broader terms, to agree on general principles and guarantees of peace, stability and security in Northeast Asia at the final stage of this process. I hope it won’t be disrupted, although there are no 100% chances," Lavrov said.

Situation on the Korean Peninsula
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
