Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia expects BRICS to back information security initiative

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 04, 11:38 UTC+3 PRETORIA

According to Lavrov, at the meeting the sides will discuss developing strategic partnership

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

PRETORIA, June 4. /TASS/. Moscow expects that its partners in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) will support Russia’s initiative on signing an agreement on information security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday addressing BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Council.

Read also

Poll shows most Russians support creating independent internet within BRICS

According to Lavrov, at the meeting the sides will discuss developing strategic partnership in political, economic and humanitarian areas.

"I would like to welcome the initiative of South Africa’s presidency [in BRICS] to consider vital issues such as using the achievements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, anti-terror fight, joint development of vaccines, and coordinating steps on preparing and conducting peacekeeping operations," Lavrov said.

"We expect that the proposal on signing a five-party agreement in international information security approved last year by the leaders of our countries will be endorsed at our meeting today and then at the summit," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia not seeking to split Europe, assures Putin
2
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
3
Russia wraps up state trials of large amphibious assault ship
4
Press review: Moscow set to mediate Israel-Palestine talks and OPEC+ deal may see changes
5
Russian Pacific Fleet warships arrive at Vietnam’s Cam Ranh port on a visit
6
Russia and China may approve 'a good package of agreements' during Putin's visit — Lavrov
7
World's deepest lake Baikal shrinking
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT