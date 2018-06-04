Russia expects BRICS to back information security initiative

PRETORIA, June 4. /TASS/. Moscow expects that its partners in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) will support Russia’s initiative on signing an agreement on information security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday addressing BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Council.

According to Lavrov, at the meeting the sides will discuss developing strategic partnership in political, economic and humanitarian areas.

"I would like to welcome the initiative of South Africa’s presidency [in BRICS] to consider vital issues such as using the achievements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, anti-terror fight, joint development of vaccines, and coordinating steps on preparing and conducting peacekeeping operations," Lavrov said.

"We expect that the proposal on signing a five-party agreement in international information security approved last year by the leaders of our countries will be endorsed at our meeting today and then at the summit," he said.