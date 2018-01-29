Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poll shows most Russians support creating independent internet within BRICS

Society & Culture
January 29, 12:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At least 41% of those polled are concerned about restriction of access to global internet resources in case this initiative is launched

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. More than half of Russians back the idea of creating an independent internet segment within BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and the Republic of South Africa), according to a survey released by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center.

"Russia’s proposal to create an independent internet within BRICS member states was supported by 58% of our citizens (29% voted against,)" the center said. One in two Russians (52%) believe in developing the Internet as a global space useful for society. In contrast, 13% backed the creation of an internet within several states, and about one in four (23%) would prefer to have a local internet in their country.

Read also

Putin urges tighter security for Russia’s internet without ‘total barriers and filters’

Half of Russians pointed to an uptick in the level of data security in general (49%) and better protection from international hackers (prevention of possible attacks, 49%) among the benefits of creating an internet segment within BRICS. On the other hand, 41% of those polled are concerned about restriction of access to global internet resources in case this initiative is launched.

"One of the most interesting facts is that our society is gradually reassessing the Internet as a global information space. In 2000, almost two-thirds of the population (64%) believed that its development was useful for our society, but when compared to 2018, this figure plummeted to less than half, or 46%," experts from the Russian Public Opinion Research Center noted.

In November 2017, Chairman of the Russian Lawyers’ Association Sergey Stepashin reported that the Russian Federation Council recommended creating an isolated internet for BRICS members. BRICS is an informal multi-state association that was founded in 2006. It aims are to foster comprehensive cooperation between its member nations. The organization has a non-aligned character and is not directed against any third parties. The Russian national poll was conducted on January 12-13, 2018, by telephone among a stratified dual-frame random sample of 2,000 respondents. The sampling data were assessed by socio-demographic factors as well. The margin of sampling error does not exceed 2.2% with a 95% probability.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Grammy Awards 2018: Highlights and winners
12
Tokyo hit by heaviest snow since 2014
15
This week in photos: Putin’s icy dunk, Nadal’s Melbourne match and the Pope’s Peru tour
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin urges restraint against jumping on the 'world domination bandwagon'
2
Russia’s first modern supersonic passenger jet can be designed in 7-8 years
3
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops
4
Russia names captain of Olympic hockey team
5
Putin visits Moscow’s Jewish Museum
6
Russian, Indian portfolio of orders for arms exceeds $4 bln
7
World’s foremost humanoid robot crashes when asked how to tackle corruption in Ukraine
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама