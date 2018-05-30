Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin declines to comment on staged murder of journalist Babchenko

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 18:22 UTC+3

SBU chief told a news briefing that the Russian journalist was unhurt, after which Babchenko strolled out in front of reporters

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not have full information on the situation with Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko whose murder was staged by Ukraine’s special services, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"I saw [reports that Babchenko is alive] but so far I have no information on this," Peskov said.

Read also

Ukraine’s SBU claims special-op stunt foiled attempt on ‘murdered’ reporter’s life

Commenting on the information that Ukraine suspects Russia of plotting the journalist’s murder, the Kremlin spokesman said he did not know "who is accusing and what the accusations are." "I cannot say anything," he said.

Kiev police reported on Tuesday evening about an attack on Babchenko, in which he was allegedly gunned down. However, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) stated on Wednesday it had prevented an attempt on the life of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko through a sting operation.

SBU Chief Vasily Gritsak told a news briefing that the Russian journalist was unhurt, after which Babchenko strolled out in front of reporters.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine’s SBU claims special-op stunt foiled attempt on ‘murdered’ reporter’s life
2
Russia eyeing possibility of laying Turkish Stream pipeline to Europe via Bulgaria
3
Back from the 'dead': Arkady Babchenko revealed alive
4
Kremlin declines to comment on staged murder of journalist Babchenko
5
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
6
Russia ready for compromises on Ukrainian settlement, Lavrov says
7
Lavrov: Russia deliberately accused of involvement in MH17 crash ahead of FIFA World Cup
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT