Kremlin declines to comment on staged murder of journalist Babchenko

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not have full information on the situation with Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko whose murder was staged by Ukraine’s special services, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"I saw [reports that Babchenko is alive] but so far I have no information on this," Peskov said.

Commenting on the information that Ukraine suspects Russia of plotting the journalist’s murder, the Kremlin spokesman said he did not know "who is accusing and what the accusations are." "I cannot say anything," he said.

Kiev police reported on Tuesday evening about an attack on Babchenko, in which he was allegedly gunned down. However, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) stated on Wednesday it had prevented an attempt on the life of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko through a sting operation.

SBU Chief Vasily Gritsak told a news briefing that the Russian journalist was unhurt, after which Babchenko strolled out in front of reporters.