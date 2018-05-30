Russian law enforcement agencies ready to assist Kiev in Russian reporter's murder probe

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin has stated that Russian law enforcement authorities are ready to help Kiev if necessary in the investigation into the murder of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko in Ukraine.

"We believe that the Ukrainian authorities should personally control it and be responsible for it. If any help from Russian law enforcement agencies is needed, then it will be definitely provided. If any support is needed, Russia will always provide it," Volodin told reporters on Wednesday.

Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko earlier said that the Investigative Committee is ready to help Ukrainian law enforcement bodies in probing the murder of the Russian reporter in Kiev and is preparing an inquiry for legal help for the criminal case.