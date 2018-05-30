Kremlin condemns Russian journalist’s murder in Ukraine, expects real investigation

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin strongly condemns the murder of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko in Kiev and expects a real investigation into the incident, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"A tragedy has happened - a Russian national died and his large family lost the breadwinner, so we offer condolences to his family and friends," he said. "We strongly condemn this murder and expect that there will be a real investigation, which will make it possible to establish those responsible, rather than smoke and mirrors," the Kremlin spokesman added.

The Kremlin has described as "the highest degree of cynicism and Russophobic ballyhoo" Kiev’s charges Russia was allegedly involved in the killing of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko.

"It is the highest degree of cynicism to indulge in such Russophobic ballyhoo instead of urging thorough and impartial investigation," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that Ukraine is becoming a dangerous place for journalistic work, and this issue should draw a strict reaction from the global community.

"Ukraine is becoming a dangerous place for journalistic work, unfortunately. We know that many journalists are dying, they are expelled from the country and ousted for their journalistic activity. We consider it unacceptable; it should be an issue for a very strict international reaction that will provoke response measures from the Ukrainian authorities in order to improve the situation," he stated.