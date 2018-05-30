Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Federation Council approves law on counter-sanctions against unfriendly countries

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 13:38 UTC+3
MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council has unanimously approved the law on counter-sanctions in response to unfriendly actions by the United States and other countries.

The government is empowered to introduce on the basis of the Russian president’s instructions various countermeasures provided they do not apply to vital goods not manufactured in Russia and other countries. Corresponding decisions may also be made by the president on the basis of proposals from the Security Council. The government terminates the counter-measures if the circumstances that had served as the reason for taking them are eliminated.

Topics
Sanctions
