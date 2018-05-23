Russian Politics & Diplomacy
State Duma weighs making US sanctions compliance equal to treason

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 23, 12:31 UTC+3

A Russian politician stressed that at this stage this is "just an idea" that was voiced during the consultations

© Marat Abulkhatin/Russian State Duma Photo Service/TASS

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Council for Legislation at the State Duma Chairman has discussed the possibility of making any compliance or support for the introduction of sanctions against Russia equal to treason, First Deputy Head of the United Russia faction, Andrei Isayev, told reporters. This came after a Council session at which the MPs discussed the draft law on criminal responsibility for the implementation of the US sanctions in Russia.

"The intermediate result is the following: the second component of the draft law [on criminal responsibility for the implementation of the US sanctions in Russia] which we suggested and which concerns active support for the introduction of sanctions should definitely be adopted, and everyone said so. Also, a proposal was put forward to make this component equal to treason," he said.

Isayev stressed that at this stage, this is just an idea that was voiced during the consultations.

Speaking about the draft law that establishes liability for officials that carry out anti-Russian sanctions, Isayev said that business proposals were about easing these norms for individuals who acted under circumstances of insurmountable forces. "Secondly, they suggested studying the possibility of transferring this component to the Administrative Violations Code," the politician added.

He reiterated that, by analogy with the draft law on criminal liability, the MPs developed the draft law on administrative responsibility of legal entities for the implementation of the US sanctions. "This draft law is ready, but we intentionally refused to introduce it to the State Duma waiting for the consultations and additional coordination procedures that will be held on amendments to the Criminal Code," said the first deputy chairman of the United Russia faction in the State Duma.

 

