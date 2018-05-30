Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia ready for compromises on Ukrainian settlement, Lavrov says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 11:39 UTC+3

According to Lavrov, German and French colleagues understand everything perfectly well and can see everything that is happening in Ukraine

© Stepan Petrenko/TASS

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia is ready for compromises in dealing with the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in response to questions after speaking at the Primakov Reading Forum in Moscow.

"When we are talking to German and French colleagues, they understand everything perfectly well and they can see everything [that is happening in Ukraine.] However, after saying that a coup d’etat did not take place in Ukraine, but democracy won, it is hard to eat one’s hat now. But we are still ready for compromises," Lavrov said.

He reiterated that in 2015 at a meeting of the presidents of Russia, France and Ukraine and the German chancellor in Paris, while discussing measures to settle the situation in Donbass, the Ukrainian head stated that he would sign the law on the special status of the region only after the election, saying that he is not ready to grant a privileged status without knowing who will be elected.

"Is it normal in terms of democracy? Usually a voter wants to know what powers the candidate who will receive the most votes will have," the minister stressed.

