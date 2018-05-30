Russia's top diplomat to visit North Korea on May 31

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the situation around the Korean Peninsula with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Wednesday.

"On May 31, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will officially visit the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the ministry reported.

"Negotiations between the foreign ministers are planned, which will focus on the current issues of the bilateral agenda and the exchange of opinions on the situation around the Korean Peninsula and other major international and regional problems," the ministry added.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier reported that the Russian side scheduled a number of contacts on the settlement on the Korean Peninsula. During his visit to Moscow in April North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho invited Lavrov to visit Pyongyang, and the Russian minister accepted the invitation then.