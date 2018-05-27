Leaders of North, South Korea agreed to hold summit meeting on June 1

TOKYO, May 27. /TASS/. North Korea and South Korea will hold summit talks on June 1. The relevant agreement was reached at the meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Panmunjom on Saturday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reports on Sunday.

"The top leaders of the North and the South agreed to hold the North-South high-level talks on coming June 1 and further accelerate the talks of various fields including the ones of military authorities and the Red Cross," the news agency said.

The parties also confirmed their common aspiration to fulfil conditions of the Panmunjom Declaration as soon as possible and agreed to undertake joint efforts in denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, KCNA said.

The leader of North Korea also expressed firm intention to take part in the DPRK-US summit talks scheduled earlier for June 12, the agency reported.

On Thursday, the White House released Donald Trump’s letter to Kim Jong-un, which says the US president was terminating a highly anticipated summit that had been scheduled for June 12 in Singapore. Nevertheless, on Friday Trump told reporters that the United States was still in talks with North Korea and the summit might still take place on that day.